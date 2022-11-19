Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH, New Zealand agree to protect OFW welfare

Staff Report

The Philippine and New Zealand governments vow to work together to further protect the welfare of overseas Filipino workers.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit in Thailand on Saturday.

“Our trade, our connection, has been growing at a steady pace, and we want — perhaps after things open up even more and come back to what we all considered to be normal — it would increase. The population of the Philippines is growing, and the continuing need to trade,” Marcos told Ardern.

“I think that once again the best solution is just have strong partnerships. You can have slightly different positions within that — but you are members of a political aggrupation and economic aggrupation, there’s strength in numbers,” he added.

The two leaders see the need to further support farmers by providing them technologies.

“Most people don’t find great opportunity. But that’s what happened, and we go where the work is,” the President told the Prime Minister.

“The diaspora has really become a significant part of our culture,” he added.

