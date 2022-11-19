Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH lifts deployment ban to Sri Lanka

Staff Report

The Philippine government has lifted the deployment ban to Sri Lanka based on the latest advisory released by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

The POEA said that the decision was made following the lowering of the alert level in the South Asian country by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“Based on information provided by the Philippine Embassy in Bangladesh, the [DFA] has lowered the alert level in Sri Lanka from level 2 (restriction phase) to level 1 (precautionary phase) given the improving situation in the country,” the POEA said.

Sri Lanka recently faced its worst economic crisis, which prompted the government to stop the deployment of workers to Sri Lanka.

Based on government data, some 581 Filipinos working and living in Sri Lanka as of 2021.

