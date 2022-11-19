Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Expo City Dubai witnesses world-famous sportscar show

Dubai. November 18, 2022. Gumball Event at Expo City Dubai. (Photo by Leoneil Roxas, Expo City Dubai)

The world-famous sportscar show Gumball 3000 thrilled fans at Expo City Dubai on Friday with a pit stop at Al Wasl Plaza.

A line-up of celebrity drivers and more than 100 elite high-performance cars, including Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and a Bugatti Divo, set off from Burj Park on November 13, traversing dramatic sea and desertscapes across the UAE and Oman, before purring through Al Wasl Avenue and arriving at the magnificent Al Wasl Plaza, for an electrifying projection show that mesmerised drivers and spectators alike.

A ‘meet and greet’ with drivers included British YouTuber Yung Filly, Moroccan-American artist French Montana, and Hanan Mazouzi Sobati, founder of the Arabian Gazelles, Dubai’s first all-women supercar owner’s club. Sobati drove an Alfa Romeo Stelvio for The Purple Team, a group of nine drivers from the UAE and Oman. The amazing and varied voyage will come to an end on Sunday at Yas Marina Circuit, where they will join in the celebrations for the Formula One season finale.

