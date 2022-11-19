DMW: 17,000 jobs up for grabs for ex-Saudi OFWs in special job fair

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople today said the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced that the department will be holding a special job fair on Saturday, November 19, for former Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia who were displaced due to the closure of several mega-construction companies.

Ople said those job vacancies will be for both the domestic and overseas workforce and in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) and other government agencies.

The special job fair will be held at the Starmall at the corner of EDSA and Shaw Boulevard in Mandaluyong City from 10am to 3pm.

Over 11,000 overseas and 6,000 local job as well as livelihood opportunities will be made available.

“We will be holding a series of special job fairs for OFWs whose companies in Saudi Arabia declared bankruptcy as far back as 2015-2016,” Ople said.

“We want to bring government closer to the people especially during these difficult times through the DMW’s job and reintegration fairs for displaced OFWs and their families,” she added.

DMW Undersecretary for Foreign Employment and Welfare Services Hans Cacdac said there will be some 11,000 overseas postings from 46 land-based recruitment agencies with 8,000 job offers and almost 3,000 openings from seven manning or sea-based agencies.

Some job offers will be coming from the Middle East (Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE), Europe (Croatia, Germany, Hungary), Asia (Brunei, China, Japan, Hongkong, Malaysia, Singapore), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand), Morocco and the Cayman Islands.

Job categories range from highly skilled and professional workers to low skilled work. The top three countries with overseas job offerings are New Zealand with 1,746 jobs, Hong Kong with 935, and Saudi Arabia with 832.

The DMW said that the largest worker category openings are for medical professionals, specifically nurses, at 1,225; and semi-skilled workers or carpenters at 500 vacancies.