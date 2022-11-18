The countdown begins! Are you ready for this year’s ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon?

We hope you’re as hyped up as we are as it is less than a month to go before the much-anticipated 4th edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon.

Be part of the more than 20,000 runners from across the emirate to take part in one of the largest annual races in the country this coming December 17.

With only a few weeks left before the race, we have rounded up all the things that you need to know about the 4th edition of ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon.

Make sure to take note of the Marathon Race Day Timings. The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon and marathon relay will start at 6:00am. Those running under the 10KM race starts at 6:30am while runners for the 2.5KM and 5KM will begin at 8:45AM and 9:30AM respectively.

Be sure to know the track. The 2022 all-new marathon route will start in front of ADNOC HQ, before weaving past a host of the city’s most recognizable landmarks, Al Bateen Palace, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Qasr Al Hosn, and World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, concluding at ADNOC HQ South Plaza, where runners can celebrate together in the race village.

And guess what? The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon event village is back! For first timers, the event village is where runners and supporters can engage and enjoy live entertainment, attractions, games, and some great food at the ADNOC HQ South Plaza.

It will be open from 3pm-10pm on 13th-16th December and from 4:30am on 17th December.

Get ready to pick up your race pack collection which will be available between 13th and 16th December. To complete your race preparation, make sure to attend the race briefing on the main stage where organizers will be providing all the details ahead of the big day.

As a bonus, you will also have the chance to meet and take some great selfies with Falah, the new mascot for the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon.

Haven’t registered? What are you waiting for?

Visit https://www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com and choose your marathon category.