Packets of jewelry worth P80 million found in PAL plane from Hong Kong flight 

Authorities are now investigating the packets of jewelry found inside the lavatory of a Philippine Airlines flight from Hong Kong.

The flight arrived in Manila on November 17 according to a statement from the airline.

“Philippine Airlines is cooperating with authorities conducting the investigation,” PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said .

“PAL Security Department had reported to the PNP Aviation Security Group a tampering inside the aircraft lavatory and requested for an immediate investigation upon arrival of the aircraft in Manila,” she added.

The PNP Avsegroup discovered the items and endorsed these to the Bureau of Customs (BOC). PAL said that it will continue to cooperate with the PNP and the BOC to ensure an orderly and thorough probe.

“Pending the completion of the investigations of the authorities, PAL is unable to issue any further statement on the issue. Rest assured, the investigation is underway to ferret out the truth behind this incident,” the official added.