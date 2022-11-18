Enjoy more family reunions to the Philippines with Cebu Pacific’s AED 399 flights

Filipinos planning to visit their relatives back home in the Philippines for Christmas or even through the holidays early next year by 2023 can now enjoy affordable flight ticket prices through Cebu Pacific!

Running until November 30, Filipinos and expat travelers can take advantage of low prices on Cebu Pacific’s flights with a base care of only AED 399, with travel dates between November 16, 2022, to April 30, 2023.

Filipinos who wish to invite their expat friends to visit the Philippines ought to take this opportunity to enjoy reduced ticket costs and experience the joys and festivities of the annual Christmas season in the country. This also provides an excellent opportunity for travelers to take a splash on some of the nicest beaches in the Philippines during the first four months of 2023.

Cebu Pacific has made it simpler for abroad Filipino guests to plan vacations with family and friends in the Philippines by increasing the frequency of flights between Dubai and Manila.

Travelers can easily make the most of their vacation by visiting 33 beautiful destinations in the Philippines, thanks to the airline’s extensive domestic network and budget-friendly fares.

In addition, Cebu Pacific has ramped up its flights to twice-daily from Dubai to Manila every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, increasing the total number of flights to ten per week.

Flights may be booked at www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, which is accessible on Google Play and the App Store.