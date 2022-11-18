Cayetano says some 31.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines wasted

Senator Pia Cayetano said that some 31.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been wasted. The senator made the revelation on the budget hearing of the Department of Health for 2023.

Cayetano said that based on the information by DOH, the figure on the wastage was part of the 250.8 million doses received by the Philippine government.

The DOH however only administered 171.2 million doses of vaccines. The estimated cost of the wastage is around 31.3 million doses is at P15.6 billion.

“I have to emphasize ‘estimated’ because even the DOH does not know the cost because this was procured through an NDA (non-disclosure agreement). So based on an estimate of P500 per dose, it is…the cost is P15.6 billion,” Cayetano said.

Cayetano added that the DOH is not privy on the cost of the vaccines since they are not part of the deal.

The wastage is equivalent to 12 percent of the total COVID-19 vaccines received by the Philippine government.

Cayetano added that this is still within the indicative wastage rate of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The estimated wastage cost of those vaccines wasted would be equivalent to 4.83 percent of our health budget going to waste,” Senator Risa Hontiveros said.

“Alam naman natin lalo na ngayon na limitado ang pondo, masikip yung tinatawag nilang fiscal space, umaahon pa rin tayo sa pandemic at recession. Every single peso, every single percentage point is precious,” she added.