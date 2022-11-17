UAE Moon Mission to launch this November 28

The countdown to the United Arab Emirates’ mission to the Moon begins today as its launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida is all set on Monday, November 28.

The new launch date was announced during a Mission 1 pre-launch press conference from Japan on Thursday. The team cited impacts of Hurricane Nicole that struck Florida which pushed the launch on Monday.

Online spectators can tune in for the launch time which has been set at 5:46pm Japan time, (12.46pm UAE time). Japan-based ispace inc, will land the UAE’s Rashid Rover on the lunar surface.

Meanwhile, a team from the UAE’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre (MBRSC) has already reached Florida for the launch of the nascent Emirati Mission to Moon, and an official countdown has begun today.

The first Emirati mission to the surface of the Moon will launch on 28 November from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, United States at 12:46 pm (UAE time).

Salem Al Marri, Director General of Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) earlier took to Twitter to announce that he and his team have arrived in Florida this week for the lift-off of the first Lunar Mission.

“In Florida this week with our team, we are preparing for the launch of the 1st Emirati mission to the Moon…we are preparing with Nasa for Sultan Al Neyadi’s launch next year,” posted Al Marri.

He also congratulated the successful launch of Artemis 1 yesterday, November 16.

“Congratulations to our colleagues at NASA for the successful launch of the #Artemis I mission. An important achievement toward the return of humans to the Moon, a success of global exploration efforts & a turning point in human spaceflight. All the best in the coming phases!,” stated Al Marri.