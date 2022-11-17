UAE accountant guilty of embezzling employees’ salary worth AED25,350

A 36-year-old accountant working in a contracting company has been ordered by the Ras Al Khaimah Partial Civil Court to return an amount equal to the salaries of six employees.

The company filed a lawsuit against accountant, who embezzled the salaries worth AED25,350, according to a report of Khaleej Times.

The accountant refused to return it – even after being asked to do so amicably.

The court issued a sentence compelling the defendant to pay the company AED25,350, and ordered him to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses.