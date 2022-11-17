Sharjah Police nabs gang of thieves

The Sharjah Police General Command has nabbed a five-member gang of thieves.

The Department of Investigation and Criminal Investigation disclosed that the five people arrested are of African nationality and are specialising in theft using sharp tools in their operations.

“Sharjah Police confirms its readiness to counter any actions or behavior that affects the security and safety of the Emirates, through continuous inspections and arrests, noting that it has personnel of criminal investigation and investigative devices, highly competent and experienced in dealing with various dangerous phenomena on Society, track down the culprits, arrest them as quickly as possible, and bring them to justice,” said Sharjah Police in a social media post.

They appealed to community members to coordinate with security agencies and report immediately any information when monitoring any violations and suspicious behavior.