Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sara Duterte to overview gov’t as Marcos attends APEC 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Vice President Sara Duterte will be serving as the government’s caretaker while President Bongbong Marcos attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation or APEC leaders’ meeting in Bangkok, Thailand.

Presidential Management Staff (PMS) Undersecretary Honey Rose Mercado confirmed that Duterte will be oversee government operations while Marcos is on official travel.

Marcos will be staying in Bangkok for three days.

He is expected to tackle climate change and build on the gains from the ASEAN meeting held in Cambodia.

Marcos will also be holding a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping where in he expected to raise the South China Sea issue. 

“Ang dala natin sa ganitong klaseng mga summit at mga meeting ay ang ating pangarap para sa magandang buhay. This is what we aspire for — a peaceful, prosperous Asia-Pacific region,” Marcos said in his pre-departure speech.

“We have already gone through a lot but we do not waver on our dream, ang ating pangarap na wala nang ginugutom na Pilipino and we will achieve the upper-middle income Philippines,” he added. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

thieves

Sharjah Police nabs gang of thieves

2 hours ago
315278686 732429688451491 3788248930579144011 n

Herlene Budol’s manager recalls Miss Planet International experience 

4 hours ago
EN bigday 1920x1080 1

The upcoming Huawei Black Friday 2022 is set to announce massive offers, don’t miss to grab up-to 500 AED off coupon daily

5 hours ago
TFT moon

UAE Moon Mission to launch this November 28

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button