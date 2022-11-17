Sara Duterte to overview gov’t as Marcos attends APEC 

Vice President Sara Duterte will be serving as the government’s caretaker while President Bongbong Marcos attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation or APEC leaders’ meeting in Bangkok, Thailand.

Presidential Management Staff (PMS) Undersecretary Honey Rose Mercado confirmed that Duterte will be oversee government operations while Marcos is on official travel.

Marcos will be staying in Bangkok for three days.

He is expected to tackle climate change and build on the gains from the ASEAN meeting held in Cambodia.

Marcos will also be holding a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping where in he expected to raise the South China Sea issue.

“Ang dala natin sa ganitong klaseng mga summit at mga meeting ay ang ating pangarap para sa magandang buhay. This is what we aspire for — a peaceful, prosperous Asia-Pacific region,” Marcos said in his pre-departure speech.

“We have already gone through a lot but we do not waver on our dream, ang ating pangarap na wala nang ginugutom na Pilipino and we will achieve the upper-middle income Philippines,” he added.