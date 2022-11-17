UAE worker loses AED50K of hard-earned money from fake remittance employee

The Abu Dhabi Court has instructed an Abu Dhabi-based expat to pay Dh50,000 for defrauding a man after falsely claiming that he was working for an exchange firm.

The victim said that he was saving up the money for a long time to send it back to his family as an investment. The money which is equivalent to P703,030.82 was never remitted to his home country.

Official court documents show that the complainant filed a lawsuit against the accused demanding that he pays back the Dh45,000 he took from him, as well as an additional Dh5,000 in compensation for the moral and material damages.