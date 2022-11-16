Latest NewsNewsTFT News

US VP Kamala Harris to meet PBBM, VPSDC in Manila visit

United States Vice President Kamala Harris is set to meet President Bongbong Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte during her visit to the Philippines next week.

Harris is the first Vice President and woman of color high ranking official to visit the Philippines starting on Sunday, November 20.

“The focus with President Marcos will be twofold: strengthening our security alliance and economic relationship,” the White House said.

“On security, the Vice President will reaffirm our defense commitments to the Philippines and the importance of our alliance in peace and stability in the South China Sea. They will discuss upholding international rules and norms. The Vice President will also commit to work more closely with the Philippines to strengthen our economic partnership and investment ties,” it added.

Harris will have an opportunity to meet with civil society activists, demonstrating our commit- — continued support for human rights and democratic resilience.

“This will be the first event of its kind she has done overseas since taking office, and it’ll be a good opportunity for direct engagement with the Filipino people, underscoring the strong people-to-people ties with the Philippines and historic ties,” the office added.

Harris will also fly to Palawan, the first time for a US high ranking officials amid tensions in the South China Sea.

This is another historic visit, as the Vice President is the highest-ranking U.S. official ever to visit Palawan.

“This visit demonstrates the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to stand with our Philippine ally in upholding the rules-based international maritime order in the South China Sea, supporting maritime livelihoods, and countering illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing,” the White House added.

