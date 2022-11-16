Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Trump launches 2024 presidential bid

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

Former United States President Donald Trump has officially launched his bid to run for president in the 2024 presidential elections.

This will be Trump’s third run for the White House after losing against US President Joe Biden in 2020.

“America’s comeback starts right now,” Trump said to a handful of supporters.

Experts said that Trump’s early announcement aims to mobilize the Republicans to act swiftly who are looking for a 2024 standard bearer.

Trump has been under impeachment trials twice by the House of Representatives during his stint.

He is also a target of multiple probes which could also disqualify him from running the country’s top post.

Trump also remains banned on Facebook and Twitter following the riot in the Capitol during their last polls.

“That’s up to the American people, but I think we’ll have better choices in the future,” Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Mona Al Marri

Global Media Congress a creative platform for media talents – Mona Al Marri

19 mins ago
Bureau of Immigration

OEC validation system between DMW, Immigration to ease access to OFW records

4 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 11 14 at 4.23.42 PM

More than 12,000 people come together to walk for a cause at Safa Park

4 hours ago
John Amores Photo from NCAA via PNA

JRU removes John Amores from basketball team after controversial scuffle

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button