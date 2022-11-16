Trump launches 2024 presidential bid

Former United States President Donald Trump has officially launched his bid to run for president in the 2024 presidential elections.

This will be Trump’s third run for the White House after losing against US President Joe Biden in 2020.

“America’s comeback starts right now,” Trump said to a handful of supporters.

Experts said that Trump’s early announcement aims to mobilize the Republicans to act swiftly who are looking for a 2024 standard bearer.

Trump has been under impeachment trials twice by the House of Representatives during his stint.

He is also a target of multiple probes which could also disqualify him from running the country’s top post.

Trump also remains banned on Facebook and Twitter following the riot in the Capitol during their last polls.

“That’s up to the American people, but I think we’ll have better choices in the future,” Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence said.