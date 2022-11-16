OEC validation system between DMW, Immigration to ease access to OFW records

The new update to the Border Control Information System (BCIS) of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) is seen to provide ease of access on verifying OFWs’ records now that the connectivity to the Department of Migrant Workers’ (DMW) Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) validation system has been streamlined between the two agencies.

The updated system of the BCIS which began operations last October 28, serves as the centralized database of all incoming and outgoing passenger travel records among Overseas Filipinos. This includes info on OEC records for departing overseas workers.

“This e-system has truly been instrumental in the improvement of services of both the BI and the DMW for OFWs. We thank DMW Secretary Susan Ople for the partnership in improving services for our kababayans,” said Tansingco.

The DMW system is linked to the BI system, allowing immigration authorities to look for and read the OFW record associated with the OEC submitted.

In addition to allowing for speedier processing, the technology has empowered BI officers to rapidly verify and intercept fraudulent OECs presented by unlawful recruiting and human trafficking victims.

According to Tansingco, one of the most recent issues rectified was the DMW’s issuing of a QR code that would allow OFWs to access their data, which had been incorporated into the BI’s system.

On the other hand, he has promised to prioritize Filipino employees going in and out of the country during the peak season of the holidays.