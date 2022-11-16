More than 12,000 people come together to walk for a cause at Safa Park

In its 13th edition, Landmark Group’s flagship annual Beat Diabetes Walk succeeds in bringing together more than 12,000 individuals who joined its social impact campaign. The event which was held two days prior to World Diabetes Day took place at Safa Park in Dubai from 7am to 2pm.

The day was inaugurated with the 3.8-km walk around the Dubai Water Canal led by Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark Group. She was joined by H.E Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of the Council, Dubai Sports Council, Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Acting CEO of Al Jalila Foundation and Dr. Hend Al Awadhi, Head of Health Promotion and Education at the DHA along with representatives from Emirates Diabetes & Endocrine Society and over 30 private and public sectors partners.

The event coincides with the Dubai Fitness Challenge and encourages residents to increase their daily physical activity. It also brought to life many activities for the entire family, including Human Foosball, Bungee Run, Obstacle Course, Giant Jenga, Bollywood & Zumba Dancing and Live Music. Participants also were able get free blood sugar testing and BMI testing conducted by Dubai Health Authority and had access as well as health and nutrition consultations. Participants this year were encouraged to dress up in blue to represent the cause.

The Group has also partnered this year again with STEPPI. For every 10,000 steps participants completed through the STEPPI app, Landmark will donate 10 AED towards the Beat Diabetes Fund, facilitated by Al Jalila Foundation, for the medical treatment of patients suffering from diabetes complications.

All proceeds from this charity event will be donated to Al Jalila Foundation, a UAE-based not-for-profit organization established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Last year, the Group became the first and only corporate from the GCC to join the WHO’s Global Diabetes Compact Forum.

Since the launch of the campaign in 2009, Landmark Group has partnered with various public, private, and non-profit organisations, and been supported by over 125,000 participants [including 30,000 children] across the GCC and beyond.