LIST: Philippine holidays in 2023 to encourage local tourism with longer weekends

A new list of regular and special non-working holidays in the Philippines has been released by Malacañang, adjusting some dates to promote the “holiday economics”.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Proclamation No. 90 stated that “there is a need to adjust these holidays pursuant to the principle of holiday economics wherein a longer weekend will help encourage domestic travel and increase tourism expenditures in the country.”

As such, April 10, 2023 has been declared a regular holiday to mark Araw ng Kagitingan, which falls on a Sunday.

In addition, the regular holiday for Bonifacio Day has been moved to November 27. Meanwhile, January 2, 2023 has been declared as an additional special non-working day “in consideration of the Filipino tradition of visiting relatives and spending time with their families” in celebration of New Year’s Day, which falls on a Sunday.

He also declared November 2, 2023 and December 31, 2023 as special non-working days.

The longest expected holiday in the Philippines will last for five straight days during the Holy Week. This starts from April 6 (Maundy Thursday) until April 10, which coincides with the Monday nearest to the country’s Araw ng Kagitingan.

The announcement has yet to include Muslim-related holidays as this would be decided closer to the dates of the Ramadan period.

Here’s the official list of Philippine Holidays for 2023:

Regular holidays:
* New Year’s Day – January 1, 2023 (Sunday)
* Araw ng Kagitingan – April 10, 2023 (Monday nearest April 9, 2023)
* Maundy Thursday – April 6, 2023
* Good Friday – April 7, 2023
* Labor Day – May 1, 2023 (Monday)
* Independence Day – June 12, 2023 (Monday)
* National Heroes Day – August 28, 2023 (Last Monday of August)
* Bonifacio Day – November 27, 2023 (Monday nearest November 30)
* Christmas Day – December 25, 2023 (Monday)
* Rizal Day – December 30, 2023 (Saturday)

Special non-working days:
* EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary – February 25, 2023 (Saturday)
* Black Saturday – April 8, 2023
* Ninoy Aquino Day – August 21, 2023 (Monday)
* All Saints’ Day – November 1, 2023 (Wednesday)
* Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary – December 8, 2023 (Friday)
* Last Day of the Year – December 31, 2023 (Sunday)
*
Additional special non-working days:
* January 2, 2023 (Monday)
* November 2, 2023 (Thursday)

