JRU removes John Amores from basketball team after controversial scuffle

John Amores, a basketball player from Jose Rizal University (JRU) who began the controversial court scuffle against the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, has been completely removed from the team.

In a statement from JRU, the special board of inquiry decided to elevate Amores’ penalty from an indefinite ban.

“Jose Rizal University wishes to announce, through a special board of inquiry created to look into the incidents that involved its athlete John Anthony Walker Amores, its official findings as to the extent of his liability over the said issues both as a member of the basketball team and as a student subject to the existing academic policies of the University. After a thorough evaluation, the board is convinced that additional sanctions should be imposed against him as part of the internal processes on discipline observed by the school,” read the statement.

Amores will also be doing community service and will undergo counselling.

JRU also announced that it will be setting up a program for sports mental health for the welfare of its athletes.

“To mitigate the impact of all these impositions and to recognize its moral obligations to assist its students, the University has set up a program with medical specialists in sports mental health and wellness for our athletes to address the difficulties of handling the mixed challenges of athletic competition, academics, and personal issues. Mr. Amores will also be provided counseling and help to cope with the strain of what has taken place in his young life.” added the university.