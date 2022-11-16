Global Media Congress a creative platform for media talents – Mona Al Marri

(WAM) – Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said that the UAE has a government and leadership with a futuristic vision, noting that all initiatives across various sectors, including the media, are proactive and have a current and future impact.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Global Media Congress (GMC) which opened yesterday in Abu Dhabi, Al Marri said that the congress is a successful step that emphasises integration within the UAE and a platform for building new partnerships and bringing views closer between the Arab and international media.

She also lauded the organisation and the richness of the topics represented at the GMC’s sessions in terms of relevant investment, research and studies, as well as the sessions that discuss regional media and government communication, all the way to the Innovation Lab.

Al Marri noted that the media sector is the main driver of the country’s economic and development strategy, highlighting the various forms of support to motivate young people to deliver creative content.

She emphasised that WAM has a positive, constructive and effective role throughout its media journey, and “today it was distinguished in a way that exceeds expectations, which is something we are proud of as media professionals and Emiratis.”

Al Marri stated that the Global Media Congress is also a unique opportunity to motivate younger generations to view the various media platforms.

The Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council said that the UAE has become a model for exchanging knowledge, experiences, as the country always seeks progress and prosperity within the global race.