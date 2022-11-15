Ten Filipinos among 250 authors unveiled for the 15th Emirates Literature Festival

The Emirates Literature Festival unveiled 250 authors from across the globe on Monday, November 14 at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.

Among the list of authors who will take part in the 15th edition of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature are six Filipino writers and thinkers including Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo, the creators of the komiks Trese which was later on adopted as a Netflix show.

They will be holding a series of talks during the 6-day event in February 2023.

Other Filipinos introduced during the unveiling are historian, journalist and author Ambeth Ocampo. Under the Around the World category, Ocampo will unpack the fascinating aspect of Pinoy food and culture during a session on February 4, 2023 1:00PM-2:00PM (DXB Time) titled Ambeth Ocampo: Dirty Ice Cream, Banana Ketchup & Stinking Fish – Deliciously Filipino.

A discussion on writing, community, and the impact of the Filipino voice across the globe will be held on the same day at 4:00PM-5:00PM (DXB Time) by authors Angelo Lacuesta, Danabelle Gutierrez,and Miguel Syjuco.

“I’ve been with the festival for seven years and it feels very good to be recognized. It’s always very encouraging and you feel validated as an artist,” said Danabelle Gutierrez in an interview with The Filipino Times.

Author of a series of poetry collection Ana Maria “Mookie” Katigbak-Lacuesta will also participate in a spoken poetry special event on February 2 (7:30PM-9:00PM).

In a panel discussion on what working women face on today’s corporate ladder, Filipina author Rissa Mananquil-Trillo will join two other foreign women high achievers on February 5 (12:00NN to 1:00PM).

Local writers Pia Fajelagutan and launchpad young author Izabella Lebig will also be joining the Festival.

Old Friends and New

Movie, TV and theatre legend Brian Cox, the patriarch Logan Roy from HBO’s critically lauded series Succession, tells of his rags-to-riches life-story, crammed with anecdotes about showbiz and the stars he’s worked with. Also bringing a taste of Hollywood virtually is American film director and prolific screenwriter David Koepp, known for writing Jurassic Park amongst many others, to talk about writing movie blockbusters and best-selling novels.

Multi-million selling international authors taking part include superstar Cecelia Ahern, award-winning Mohsin Hamid, festival ‘old friends’ Jeffrey Archer and Alexander McCall Smith, plus dazzling debut writers Bonnie Garmus (Lessons in Chemistry), Bolu Babalola (Honey and Spice), Jo Browning Wroe, (A Terrible Kindness) and Greg Mosse (The Coming Darkness).

Emirati Spotlight

This year’s Emirati strand, sponsored by Dubai Culture, runs right throughout the programme, celebrating the culture of the country and providing an opportunity for Emirati and international authors to share stage and ideas and have meaningful conversations on a range of topics that appeal to the multicultural audiences that fill the sessions.

Highlights include HH Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum discussing her literary tribute to her late father, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Portraits from the UAE, bringing together 50 portraits of the country’s people, flora and fauna, through the UAE’s history and memories, painting an intimate picture of life in the Emirates, the transformation it has witnessed and its ambitions for the future.

Hailing from the hub of travel, Ali Al Saloom will be regaling audiences with tales of his travels across 100 countries. While actor Habib Al Attar will be participating in an experiment with Qatari body language experts Hajar and Sarah Abdulrahman.

For the full list of authors, visit https://tickets.emirateslitfest.com/authors.aspx?locale=en-GB