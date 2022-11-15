POLO Dubai to conduct special consular mission to OFWs in Dubai and Sharjah

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) together with the Consulate General of the Philippines in Dubai and Northern Emirates will be holding a special consular mission for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) based in Dubai and Sharjah this Saturday, November 15, 2022.

OFWs residing in the said areas can avail consular services from 8:00AM to 12:00NN at the Philippine Consulate General, Al Qusais 3. Among the services they can avail are:

Passport Renewal

Notarial Services

Civil Registration

Report of Marriage

Legal Capacity to Contract Marriage (LCCM)

To avail any of these, you can book an appointment using this link https://tinyurl.com/DuPCGOutreach4dxbsjh.

For Affidavit of Support and Guarantee applications, you can submit your documents for pre-assessment through this link: https://tinyurl.com/DubaiPCGConsularOutreach4ASG

For applicants requiring POLO Dubai services, you can avail the following services using this FORM to request an appointment:

Contract Verification

OWWA Membership

SSS Membership

PAG IBIG Membership

POLO Dubai will send an email confirmation once the request for appointment for any of the services above is approved. They also advise Filipinos in Dubai and Sharjah that they can only accommodate the first 300 qualified applicants for this outreach. POLO Dubai also highlighted that OEC processing remains suspended until further notice.