Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFW remittances up in September 2022 – BSP

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said that remittances from overseas Filipino workers or OFWs increase for the month of September.

The BSP said that grew to a two-month high in September was due to growth in remittances from both sea-based and land-based overseas workers.

“Cash remittances or money transfers which coursed through banks or formal channels amounted to $2.84 billion, up 3.8% from $2.74 billion in September 2021,” the BSP said.

This is the highest cash remittance since July which stood at $2.917.

Economists say that the higher remittances could be a result of the rising inflation or the increase in prices of basic goods and services.

Other factors include the spending due to the face-to-face classes, tourism, shopping and leisure activities.

“The expansion in cash remittances in September 2022 was due to the growth in receipts from land-based and sea-based workers,” the BSP said.

“The growth in cash remittances from the United States (US), Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Qatar contributed largely to the increase in remittances in the first three quarters of 2022,” the BSP added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Marcos mask cabinet meeting 3rd

Marcos tested for COVID-19 after Cambodian Prime Minister tests positive for the virus

5 hours ago
Carla Abellana 1

Carla Abellana says divorce with Tom Rodriguez not yet sinking in

6 hours ago
Emirates LitFest 2023 Launch Isobel Abulhoul Sponsors and VIPs

Ten Filipinos among 250 authors unveiled for the 15th Emirates Literature Festival

7 hours ago
Bato dela Rosa

Dela Rosa says impossible for NBI, PNP to make drawing conclusions vs. Bantag 

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button