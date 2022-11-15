Marcos tested for COVID-19 after Cambodian Prime Minister tests positive for the virus

President Bongbong Marcos underwent a COVID-19 test after Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen contracted the virus.

“The President had himself tested as part of the health protocol for the APEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand. He also instructed members of the official delegation to Cambodia to have themselves tested,” the Office of the Press Secretary said on Tuesday.

“The President extends his wishes to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen for a speedy recovery,” Malacañang added.

The test result of Marcos has yet to be revealed by Malacañang.

“Dear fellow countrymen! I have now tested positive for COVID-19. Before leaving Cambodia I do test everyday especially before departure I do quick test. Before boarding the plane, but I haven’t seen it,” Hun Sen said in a Facebook post.

“For the safety of delegates attending the meeting, I decided to let the Cambodian delegates all go back to Cambodia. Our ASEAN countries delegation is negotiating to hand over to Indonesia,” Hun Sen added. \