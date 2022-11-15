Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos tested for COVID-19 after Cambodian Prime Minister tests positive for the virus

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

President Bongbong Marcos underwent a COVID-19 test after Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen contracted the virus.

“The President had himself tested as part of the health protocol for the APEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand. He also instructed members of the official delegation to Cambodia to have themselves tested,” the Office of the Press Secretary said on Tuesday.

“The President extends his wishes to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen for a speedy recovery,” Malacañang added.

The test result of Marcos has yet to be revealed by Malacañang.

“Dear fellow countrymen! I have now tested positive for COVID-19. Before leaving Cambodia I do test everyday especially before departure I do quick test. Before boarding the plane, but I haven’t seen it,” Hun Sen said in a Facebook post.

“For the safety of delegates attending the meeting, I decided to let the Cambodian delegates all go back to Cambodia. Our ASEAN countries delegation is negotiating to hand over to Indonesia,” Hun Sen added. \

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

remittancesphilippines 1

OFW remittances up in September 2022 – BSP

5 hours ago
Carla Abellana 1

Carla Abellana says divorce with Tom Rodriguez not yet sinking in

6 hours ago
Emirates LitFest 2023 Launch Isobel Abulhoul Sponsors and VIPs

Ten Filipinos among 250 authors unveiled for the 15th Emirates Literature Festival

7 hours ago
Bato dela Rosa

Dela Rosa says impossible for NBI, PNP to make drawing conclusions vs. Bantag 

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button