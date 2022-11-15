Man accused of taking more than P1-Million swears by God he did not do so; case gets dismissed

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Court of First Instance has dismissed a case filed by a young woman who accused a man of taking P1,323,887.10 (Dh85,000) from her in form of a loan after promising to marry her.

Details of the lawsuit revealed that the Arab woman claimed that the man borrowed some money which she handed over at a shopping centre in Abu Dhabi and some were transferred to his bank account. The woman said that the man promised her that he would return it to which she agreed as they were in a relationship.

Much to her surprise, the man dumped her and when she asked for him to pay her back, he allegedly refused and also stopped answering her calls. This prompted the woman to take him to court demanding that he pays back her cash.

The man had denied taking the money from the woman throughout his trial.

The court ordered him to take the decisive oath which he did. The man swore: “I swear by God Almighty that I did not borrow Dh85,000 from the plaintiff. Also, she did not hand over the money to me and I owe her nothing in this regard. God is the witness to what I say.”

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Court of First Instance had earlier rejected the woman’s lawsuit due to lack of sufficient evidence and based on the swearing. While she challenged the ruling in the Appeals Court, the court ordered her to pay for the defendant’s legal expenses.