Global Media Congress, right at the top with largest international events, aimed at shaping industry’s future: WAM Director-General

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for the Global Media Congress (GMC), affirmed that the Congress is right at the top with the largest international media events, with its inaugural edition set to unite some of the world’s most influential industry experts, professionals and companies under one purpose; “Shaping the Future of the Media Industry”.

“The GMC will include a three-day conference focusing on the road ahead for the global media sector, as well as an exhibition, an innovation space covering media tech solutions, over 30 training workshops targeting young journalists, and many other unmissable activities,” the WAM Director-General explained in a statement ahead of the event, which will begin tomorrow under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

He added that the GMC Higher Organising Committee made sure to include prominent, top-flight figures from every continent to cover all bases and perspectives on the future of the media industry.

About the shifts that the sector underwent in past year, Al Rayssi said that the pace of changes across the media landscape has been incredibly rapid, rendering most traditional media concepts irrelevant, highlighting technological advancements; the advent of social media; and new media ownership patterns, as some of the key shifts that remoulded the industry.

He further elaborated that a series of the featured panel discussions will spotlight disruptive tech and AI solutions and the metaverse, in an effort to leverage their innovative impetus to drive growth across the global media landscape, noting that the event will support the UAE’s digitisation agenda and help accelerate its digital transformation plans.

The Global Media Congress also enable us to promote the UAE’s message of tolerance, further inspiring the world to build their communities on elemental values such as openness and coexistence, Al Rayssi continued.

He underscored investment in the energies of youth as a main driver in revolutionising the sector, and cited their tech-savviness and advanced capabilities in dealing with challenges as “invaluable assets”, adding that relevant strategies must be put in place to encourage their participation in the drive to develop the media industry.

The WAM Director-General concluded by highlighting the great significance of the Global Media Congress in forecasting the future of media, and its pivotal role as an innovative platform that is sure to accelerate the growth and integration of the sector.