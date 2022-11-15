Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino newborn is world’s 8th billionth person 

Courtesy: Nico Waje, GMA News

A Filipina newborn named Baby Venice is the world’s 8th billionth person according to the Population Commission and Development.

Venice was born at the Dr. Jose Fabella Hospital in Tondo, Manila and was symbolically chosen to mark the milestone.

Her mother, Margarita Villorente, delivered her past mindnight at 1:29 am on November 15. 

“So we just witnessed the world’s eight billionth baby in the Philippines. So we waited around two hours starting 11 pm last night and the baby was delivered at around 1:29 am, normal spontaneous delivery,” Dr. Romeo Bituin, the hospital’s chief medical professional staff said in a report on GMA News. 

Her birth comes as the United Nations projected that the world’s population will hit the 8 billion mark.

“The milestone is an occasion to celebrate diversity and advancements while considering humanity’s shared responsibility for the planet,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement.

“While it took the global population 12 years to grow from seven to eight billion, it will take approximately 15 years—until 2037—for it to reach nine billion, a sign that the overall growth rate of the global population is slowing,” the UN said. 

