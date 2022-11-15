Dela Rosa says impossible for NBI, PNP to make drawing conclusions vs. Bantag 

Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa said that it is unlikely for the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police to make up conclusions to pin suspended Bureau of Corrections Chief Gerald Bantag.

Bantag was the alleged mastermind in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

“It’s very rare or in fact, it is very impossible for both the two investigative agencies like the PNP and NBI na mag-connive to come up with a drawing investigation,” Dela Rosa said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

“Hindi po pwede mangyari yan…dahil mga professional ang mga taong ito kahit sabihin mo diktahan sila na ganitong palabasin ninyong imbestigasyon, no, they cannot and they will not follow that instructions because that is unethical, immoral, and illegal,” the former PNP chief added.

Dela Rosa is confident that the NBI will stand by on the results of their findings..

“They will stand by their investigation results hindi sila magpapa-impluwensiya sa kung sino sino man dahil everybody’s watching, everybody’s following up this case,” Dela Rosa said