Zomato to halt online food deliveries starting November 24

Beginning November 24, Zomato’s meal delivery service will no longer be available in the UAE. The Talabat app will be displayed to users who attempt to place an order using the Zomato app.

“We want to thank you for being a trusted partner of Zomato food ordering over the years. Your contribution has been significant in offering a great experience to and delighting our beloved customers. We wish you the very best for the continued growth of your business and look forward to partnering with you in the growth of your dining out business,” the email said as per reports from Khaleej Times.

By December 30, 2022, Zomato will begin paying out any outstanding sums and refunding all monies associated with any legitimate and unused credit notes provided for advertisement services into the bank accounts of restaurants.