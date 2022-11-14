Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE implements price cap for 9 basic commodities

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The UAE Cabinet has a new price cap guideline across nine basic commodities, where retailers are no longer allowed to implement a price increase without the Ministry of Economy’s clearance.

These items include bread, cooking oil, dairy, eggs, legumes, rice, poultry, sugar, and wheat. The UAE government stated that this is only a preliminary list and that further categories of essential consumer products may be included “subject to pricing changes.”

The new policy places a strong emphasis on creating equitable systems and practical processes to control interactions between commodities providers, outlets, and customers.

The Ministry of Economy announced a program to limit price increases on fundamental food goods early 2022. According to the policy, suppliers will be required to present proof to justify price hikes on some of the most popular commodities, including fresh and dried milk, fresh poultry and eggs, bread, flour, sugar, salt, rice and legumes, cooking oil, mineral water, and others.

This category contains over 11,000 items, and providers that want to raise their pricing owing to high import costs must present all necessary documentation and statistics.

