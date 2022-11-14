Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid commends public in UAE’s winning fight after lifting all COVID-19 restrictions

Staff Report

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has expressed gratitude to all federal and local government institutions, people, residents, and the first line of defense for their contributions to the UAE’s winning fight against Covid-19.

As daily cases of COVID-19 continued to fall, the UAE declared in early November that all COVID-related restrictions will be lifted.

“We started the Cabinet meeting by thanking our medical staff, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), volunteers and all citizens and residents who formed one team that successfully overcame one of the biggest health challenges that humanity has ever experienced. Thank you, team UAE,” tweeted His Highness.

The NCEMA relaxed mask and Covid testing requirements for residents and visitors. Masks are no longer required in all open and closed establishments, including public transportation and places of worship such as mosques.

