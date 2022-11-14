Pangarap kong property, Nakuha ko sa PPIE!

The highly-anticipated and well-attended Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) provided many overseas Filipinos in Dubai the opportunity to explore how they could afford their very own home back in the Philippines – fulfilling the quintessential dream of OFWs to begin building a house they can proudly call their own.

The two-day event that took place last November 5-6 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dubai witnessed the convergence of interested buyers together with some of the Philippines’ most trusted real estate developers who flew all the way from the Philippines, to share their latest property projects to aspiring homeowners and investors in the Middle East.

Not only did the two-day event give Overseas Filipinos an idea of how they can start investing, but it also provided expert advice to make the life-changing decisions that will help to fulfill their vision of taking the necessary steps to make sound investments as they count the years of working here in the UAE.

Cultivating wealth through real estate.

One of the most inspirational attendees whose life has been transformed by PPIE shared in a panel discussion how attending the event back in 2013 allowed her to grow big in the real estate industry.

Agnes Marelid, owner, and founder of Mid Night Sun MNS Corp revealed that it was through attending PPIE that she has now grown a real estate empire.

“Nagbunga na, yun ang bago kong headline ngayon… I’m a living testament na investment in real estate really work,” said Marelid.

From buying one condo unit which she originally reserved as their home when they back to our country, she saw the beauty of investing in properties and now owns a total of 57 units. She leases them out and considers it as her business.

“So I started with one in 2012 and now, up to date, we have 57 units. They are all diversified. We started with a premier unit and then we started to buy more during the pandemic because there are a lot of properties that were of good market value but we bought them at a bargain price. PPIE is the reason why I have so much investments,” said Marelid in a live interview with Dr. Remo.

Marelid also shared her journey in a panel discussion where she emphasized the importance of being disciplined to achieve long-term success.

“I live for a while in Sweden and I was married to a very frugal Swede. Talagang tinuruan nya ako na don’t buy something you don’t need. Just because you want it, honest mean you have to have it. Parang na-institutionalize ako sa Sweden na you don’t have to have the most expensive things in the world. There could be other things have a better life in the future,” said Marelid.

Real estate shopping

With several real estate developers under one roof for the entire weekend, several overseas Filipinos took advantage to ‘window-shop’ and compare the properties side by side so they could find that dream investment.

During the event, a Dubai-based couple who attended PPIE with their daughter shared in an interview with The Filipino Times’ live stream team that they were able to find the perfect real estate property which will serve as their family’s home. They have selected a pre-selling house and lot property in Bataan.

“Okay po itong event, maganda at masaya. Saka, nakapili na kami ng bahay sa Pilipinas, which is one of our dreams talaga especially as a Filipino,” said the PPIE attendee.

Another family who has been a frequent PPIE attendee shared that they made sure to squeeze in PPIE during their family day last Sunday. Originally from Quezon Province, they are looking for real estate located in that area that they can invest in.

“Itong event is a beautiful place para sa ating fellow OFW kasi makikita natin yung iba ibang developer, we got to know their new projects at mayroon din kaming nakikilalang bagong mga tao. Actually maganda yung mga offerings nila like, we got to know na mayroon pala silang house with a farm. Hindi naman yun nakikita sa mga previous na ina-attend-an namin,” said the attendee.

Her husband shared that they are eyeing some projects being offered during the event and hoped that more Filipinos also get the drive to know more about investment.

“As early as possible mag-invest na tayo ng properties kasi iba yung prices nyan last years until the next years na darating. Kasi sigurado tataas yung value nyan,” said the attendee.

Economic resilience

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana who gave an inspirational message during the opening said that New Perspective Media group’s largest Philippine property and investment exhibition in the Middle East, PPIE, “is a mark of the Philippine economy’s recovery and resilience, as the world emerges from the grips of recent world crises.”

“Now on its 8th edition, the PPIE has become an avenue where OFWs can pour in their hard-earned money into worthwhile investments as it acts as the bridge between our kababayans here in the UAE to some of the Philippines’ most trusted brands in the real estate and investment sectors,” said Quintana.

The success of this edition of PPIE also transcends in its financial contribution to the Philippine real estate industry with exhibitors sharing early on their total and expected revenue from the two-day event.

PPIE Exhibitor Sta. Lucia has closed a total of Php 3.9 million in sales and has two Php7.8 million condotels and Php15.5 million worth of lots as closeables.

“PPIE is the only property event that provides OFWs in the UAE the opportunity to realize their dreams of owning a property back home. Despite of the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and several postponements, finally, the event pushed through. Congratulations to the organizers for spearheading this initiative to help the OFWs understand the importance of investment,” said Miguel C. Bilan, International Sales, and Operations Manager of Sta. Lucia.

Meanwhile, exhibitor Hausland has a total closed sales of Php10 million during this year’s PPIE with two more units worth Php6 million and Php4 million respectively as expected sales.

“We know that deep within, you would eventually want to retire in the Philippines and to acquire or invest in real estate properties for you and your family. So, as early as possible, don’t miss your opportunity to invest while you are young,” advised Dyanarra Ferreras, Associate Marketing Executive at Hausland Development Corporation.

Other sponsors and exhibitors of PPIE are still tallying their total closed sales which are estimated to be worth an average of Php20-50 million in total per developer.