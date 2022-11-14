No Filipino hurt in deadly Istanbul blast

The Department of Foreign Affairs reported that so far no Filipino was reported hurt from the deadly blast that took place in Istanbul, Turkey.

“So far, the Embassy and Consulate General have not received any report of Filipino casualties,” the DFA said in a statement on Monday.

“The Philippine Embassy in Ankara and the Philippine Consulate General in Istanbul express their condolences to the families of those who lost their lives at the explosion in Istanbul yesterday,” the DFA added.

The Philippine government continues to monitor the situation in Istanbul according to the DFA. There are about 3,000 Filipinos in Istanbul.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva also called on the Department of Migrant Workers and the DFA to make sure that Filipinos are safe there. He also appealed to the DFA and Department of Migrant Workers to immediately respond to the incident to ensure the safety of Filipinos.

“If this is confirmed to be an act of terrorism, then the agencies should remain vigilant and be prepared to attend to the safety of Filipinos in Istanbul. We also extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims of this heinous act,” Villanueva said in a statement.

The explosion killed at least 6 people and left at least 81 wounded.