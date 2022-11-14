LOOK: POLO-OWWA Abu Dhabi conducts Barista training for OFWs

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (POLO-OWWA) in Abu Dhabi in partnership with the Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi spearheaded a day-long training for overseas Filipinos who wish to learn how to become a barista.

Over 40 OFWs from all over Abu Dhabi took advantage of the free training headed by Abu Dhabi-based Chef Francis Danganan, where attendees learned how to begin business by creating coffee recipes for mass consumption.

Labor Attache Atty. Manuel Dimaano praised the efforts of OFWs who participated in the event, stating that undergoing training sessions like these would provide the know-how OFWs need in the future, should they decide to launch a business back in the Philippines when they go home for good.

“Change is downright hard. But quoting Steve Harvey – ‘You have to be comfortable being uncomfortable’. You’ll never know in one month or one year, there will be a change in your career so you have to be prepared,” said Atty. Dimaano.

He is optimistic that reintegration training sessions such as the Barista as well as the Sushi-making seminars they held back in August, will help mold the mindset of OFWs to equip themselves with the skillset they need before going back to their loved ones in the Philippines.

“And that is where the POLO-OWWA and the Department of Migrant Workers come into play. We are giving you this reintegration training for you to maximize your gains and knowledge during your overseas employment. Whether you want to hone your skills for local employment or you want to invest in a business when you go back home or even if this training just piqued your interest – malay niyo baka ito na yung para sa inyo when you decide na ready na kayo to go back home (for good),” added Atty. Dimaano.

In attendance during the event were OWWA Welfare Officer Julia Fabian who spearheaded the event, together with Bayanihan Council Chairman, Engr. Renante Abellanosa, alongside POLO-OWWA staff, and Bayanihan Council members.