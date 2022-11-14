Gang sentenced to jail, deportation for stealing AED1.4 million luxury car in Dubai

The Dubai Court of Appeal confirmed a verdict by the Court of First Instance that convicted a five-man Eastern European gang to one year in jail, after proving that all men were involved in stealing a luxury car in Dubai worth at least AED 1.4M. In addition, the gang was obligated to pay for the same amount as the sports car and will be deported once they have served their sentences.

A representative of a luxury car rental firm reported the theft of a 2019 Lamborghini valued at AED1,400,000 in March 2022. His testimony at the court outlined that one of the defendants leased the car for seven days and paid the rental fee after providing all of the necessary documentation.

He continued by saying that a corporate representative had delivered the car to the accused’s home, which was a property on the Palm Jumeirah. The authorities were notified of the occurrence because the accused failed to return the car on time after the lease’s expiration.

The culprits were identified by a Dubai Police investigative squad after they gathered evidence. It was discovered that the primary suspect had hired the car, given it to the gang members, and then left the country.

All five of the offenders were identified and detained, according to a police officer who worked on the investigations. One of them acknowledged that they were advised to unplug the GPS and connect it to an external battery so that their crime would not be revealed.

Another defendant acknowledged that, with the assistance of the other defendants, he replaced the engine base numbers and gave them different car number plates. They gave the car to a shipping company to have it shipped abroad using fake paperwork.