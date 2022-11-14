DMW eyes to set up 16 Regional Offices to expand services for OFWs

The Department of Migrant Workers vows to expand its services to more overseas Filipino workers or OFWs by setting up at least 16 DMW Regional Offices and Centers in the country.

The DMW eyes establishing regional offices across the country and additional overseas labor offices in selected overseas locations to provide better services to some 10 million OFWs in at least 200 destinations.

Ople expressed her deepest gratitude to the Senate, following the approval of the P16.3 billion budget of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

“This is a historic day for all Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and OFW advocates around the world. We thank the Senate for recognizing the need to augment and approve the DMW’s 2023 budget, the department’s first ever and a requirement for its full constitution. We commit to full transparency, accountability, and judicious use of public funds,” Ople said in a statement.

Ople said that the budget will support the setting up 16 DMW Regional Offices and Centers across the country, Overseas Employment Adjudication Offices in the National Capital Region (NCR) and in Regions 3, 4-A, 7, and 11.

The DMW will also expand Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs), formerly known as Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLOs), in selected overseas locations.

Senator JV Ejercito said that the passage of the DMW’s very first budget will make the department a fully constituted agency of government.

Ejercito also noted the qualifications of Ople to lead the new department saying, “likewise this representation believes that no other person is more fit to head the Department of Migrant Workers than Secretary Toots Ople whose name is synonymous already to the laborers.”

“Karangalan po natin ang makita na tumatakbo na ang DMW ayon sa layunin ng batas. We are hopeful the current structure of the DMW will address the concerns of our migrant workers and we commit to help the leadership in any way we can,” Senator Joel Villanueva said.