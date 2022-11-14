Bantag will not surrender until Remulla quits as justice secretary

Suspended Bureau of Corrections Chief Gerald Bantag insists that he will not surrender even if a case has been filed or a warrant of arrest has been issued as long as Justice Secretary Boying Remulla remains in office.

“Definitely haharapin ko ito kasama ng aking mga supporters pero kung hindi tumalima si Boying, si SOJ na mag-step down ay hindi ako susuko kung may warrant ako,” Bantag said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

“Bakit ako susuko eh di niluto na naman nila ako, pero pag wala si Boying, yan pwede na akong sumuko,”: he added.

Bantag was tagged as the mastermind in the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid.

Bantag also said that Remulla manipulated him: “Pinasakay lang ako nitong si Boying. Sinasabi nya nga ‘Boss ko rin si Duterte’… parehas tayo eh di ‘Salamat Sir,’ puro ganon ako. Maganda talaga ang pinapakita nya.”

“Pinagdikit-dikit ko yung ginagawa nya, kung baga minanipulate nya ako. Ang galing nya, napakagaling nyang politiko,” he added.

Bantag said he is no longer speaking to the Mabasa family and will just respond to all the accusations in the proper forum.