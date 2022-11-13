Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: UAE President meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Al Marmoom Majlis in Dubai.

The meeting between President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid covered a variety of topics pertaining to the UAE and its residents, particularly initiatives to promote the nation’s development and renaissance in order to realize the hopes and dreams of the UAE people for a better and more prosperous future.

Additionally, they desired for continued peace and stability so that the UAE could advance and grow at a confident and quick pace at all levels.

In attendance were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Court, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

