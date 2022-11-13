Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Two planes collide at Veterans Day airshow in Dallas

Staff Report

Two historic military planes collided and crashed Saturday at a Dallas air show, erupting into a ball of flames and spewing black smoke into the sky.

As of posting time, it was unclear how many persons were in the plane.

Emergency teams rushed to the accident site at Dallas Executive Airport, which is around 10 miles (16 kilometers) from downtown Dallas. News images on the incident showed the planes’ crumpled wreckage in a grassy area inside the airport’s perimeter. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, there were no reported injuries among those on the ground.

Hank Coates, president of the business that organized the event, said one of the planes, a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber, generally had a crew of four to five people. The other is a single-pilot P-63 Kingcobra combat plane.

According to Coates of Commemorative Air Force, which also owned the planes, there were no paying clients on board. He said that their planes are piloted by highly skilled volunteers, many of whom are former pilots.

On Sunday, a team of National Transportation Safety Board investigators will arrive at the disaster site.

