Receiving unsolicited promo calls/texts in UAE? Here’s how you can block them.

It’s 10:32 am at the height of your productive day at work, and you’re suddenly interrupted by an unknown number calling your smartphone. By instinct, you pick up the phone thinking it might be a client or a business prospect – only to find out it’s someone trying to sell you a service or a platform you’re not even interested in. Or worse, it’s another scammer trying to get your bank details.

Calls like these break your rhythm at work – but the good news is the UAE has devised a “Do Not Call Registry” or DNCR which has been in place effective September 2022.

Here’s how you can apply your phone number under in the “Do Not Call Registry”.

Etisalat:

• To block calls, send an SMS to 1012 with ‘DNCR’ for your number to be added to the DNCR Registry.

du:

• You can simply register your mobile number in the DNCR by sending the key word “Block” to 1012, you will receive an SMS confirming your number’s successful registration in the DNCR.

Your number is automatically updated in the Registry when you register. You will no longer receive unsolicited promotional calls within 30 days of registering.

Should there by any promotional calls that your number will receive after registering under the “Do Not Call Registry”, you can complain through the hotline number: 101 for Etisalat or at 155 / 188 for du subscribers.

How can I report phone scammers?

For phone scammers, you can call 901 and choose option ‘3’ for Dubai – this will connect you to the CID (Department of Criminal Investigation) where you can report the phone number of the scammer.

For Abu Dhabi residents, you can call toll-free number 800-2626, send an SMS at 2828 or email them at [email protected].