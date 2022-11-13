Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Nine-year-old Pinoy chess prodigy bags gold in Thailand’s Eastern Asia Youth Chess Championship

Nine-year-old Bince Rafael Operiano of Albay impressed the global chess community after bagging the 6th Eastern Asia Youth Chess Championship in Thailand.

His father, Benrose, shared the good news through Facebook: “6.5 out of 9 round final. Salamat po Lord, Maam Tessie Relleve and Coach Trainer Archie Haig sa lahat ng sumusuporta sa anak ko, salamat po talaga.”

The boy represented the Philippines in the international tournament, which took place from November 4 to November 13.

Operiano was chosen to play after winning the Boys Under 9 division in the National Youth and Schools Chess Championships Grand Finals, which were held in Zamboanga Del Norte from September 16 to September 23.

Earlier, Albay Vice-Governor Edcel Lagman Jr. expressed his congratulations to the chess prodigy. He expressed his hope that the Oas local government will provide financial incentives and support.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

