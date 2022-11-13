Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man withdraws family savings worth Dh540,000 after divorce

After divorcing his wife, a man took Dh540,000 from their family’s life savings that the couple once intended to use for their children.

The court then ordered the man to pay the entire amount to his ex-wife.

According to court papers, the woman filed a complaint against him, accusing him of stealing money she had prepared for her children’s future.

Her ex-husband, she claimed, created the accounts for her children and deposited Dh2,500 weekly. She also stated that she was depositing her money, which amounted to Dh540,000.

The couple eventually divorced owing to irreconcilable reasons. Following the divorce, the man withdrawn funds from those accounts and closed them. He refused to return the money that the woman had also saved.

After documents of the transfer and other evidence were submitted, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Court ordered the father to refund the Dh540,000 to his ex-wife.

In his judgement, the judge stated that the man had no right to withdraw the money accumulated by his ex-wife for her children without her approval.

In addition, the court ordered him to pay his ex-legal wife’s fees.

