Man dead in hit-and-run incident in Sharjah, driver jailed within 48 hours

An Asian expat was announced dead on the spot in a hit-and-run accident in Sharjah earlier this week. Within 48 hours, the motorist who fled the scene was apprehended by local authorities.

According to Sharjah Police, the victim was attempting to cross the six-lane Mohammed Bin Zayed Road when he was run over by a car driven by a young motorist who is in his 20s.

According to Lt-Col Omar Mohammad Bou Ghanem, deputy head of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, the incident was reported at about 6.38 p.m. on Wednesday. It happened at the Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, heading towards Dubai.

The Sharjah Police responded immediately after receiving the notice, however the victim was dead on the spot. They examined the nearby CCTV footage and were able to identify the motorist who fled the scene.

A manhunt begun shortly after the event resulted in the arrest of the driver. A case was also filed with the Public Prosecution shortly after.

Lt-Col Bou Ghanem cautioned pedestrians not to cross motorways where cars may reach speeds of up to 140kmph.

“Abide by all traffic rules and regulations at all times. Drivers who get involved in accidents are required to stop and take responsibility. Failure to do so could result in criminal charges,” advised Lt. Col. Ghanem.