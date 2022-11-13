Dubai’s Mina Rashid bags two recognitions at World Travel Awards 2022

Dubai’s Mina Rashid bagged twin awards at the annual World Travel Awards 2022 – namely as the Middle East’s Leading Cruise Port in a ceremony conducted on October 23 in Jordan; and as the World’s Leading Cruise Port during the Grand Final Gala Ceremony in Oman last November 11.

These distinctions mark Mina Rashid’s outstanding performance and excellence for the 15th year in a row.

Due to its expanding capacity and ongoing innovation, Mina Rashid has gained popularity among cruise lines all around the world. At the same time, it has changed Dubai from a worldwide community centre for the marine industry to a facilitator of dhow-enabled trade.

Hamza Mustafa, Chief Operating Officer of P&O Marinas, a DP World company said, “Mina Rashid’s robust port infrastructure and state-of-the-art terminal facilities have reinforced Dubai’s status as a global tourism hub and a key gateway for regional and international cruise itineraries. With these awards, we have once again proved our mettle as the key pillar of Dubai’s tourism sector. But we won’t stop there. We will always look for ways to enhance our services, find new strategies to power the growth of our stakeholders, and encourage cruise travellers to enjoy our city from the sea.”

“This represents a 100 percent increase over last season. Additionally, passenger and crew inflows are forecast to rise to around 600,000, more than double the previous season,” explained Mustafa.

The port has been instrumental in Dubai’s growth as a top worldwide tourism and business destination since its establishment in 1972. By making Dubai a vibrant regional economic, logistical, and tourism centre, it has allowed the city’s economy to diversify and lessened its reliance on oil earnings.

As Dubai continued to develop as the principal tourist destination in the area, Mina Rashid saw a remarkable change. The port was transformed into a cutting-edge cruise ship terminal in 2008. Modern infrastructure, a large passenger handling capacity, and a prime location all contributed to the airport’s success. The port can accommodate seven major cruise ships and around five million tourists annually at its current capacity.

Its marina has a capacity of around 400 ships. To prepare for the future, the terminal is rapidly expanding, solidifying its position as the world’s most significant center for luxury cruise tourists.

Mina Rashid cruise terminals are now anticipating 123 calls from some of the top cruise companies, with Dubai’s cruise tourism due to make a significant comeback this winter and over 900,000 passengers anticipated to drop in during the peak season. The arrival of TUI Cruise Line’s Mein Schiff 6 at Hamdan bin Mohammed Cruise Terminal will formally kick off the season.

Mina Rashid has demonstrated its superiority as a gateway for the general shipment of non-containerised goods, notably bulk and ro-ro boats, in addition to generating tourism.