170 Bilibid inmate corpses undergo inspection

Authorities inspected some 170 corpses from the New Bilibid Prison which were stored at Eastern Funeral Homes on Saturday.

Bureau of Corrections and Philippine National Police (PNP) officials, the Justice Department accompanied forensic pathologist Raquel Fortun during the inspection.

Fortun was the one who conducted the autopsy of the alleged middleman, Jun Villamor in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

“I saw about 50 remains na medyo maganda pa in terms of… nandiyan yung pinaka-recent na namatay, and kahit papaano, mukhang suitable for examination,” Fortun said.

“Pinakita sa akin around 120 plus daw. As described earlier, mummified remains. Tuyot na, and I doubt if we could still see something there. You know, sa forensic work, we try,” she added.

Based on a GMA News report, the corpses have been piled up in the last three months.

“We have to fix the system na hindi matatambakan. Kawawa rin yung punerarya, at kawawa yung patay na, come on, give them dignity in death,” Fortun said.

Suspended Bureau of Corrections Chief Gerald Bantag said that they were addressing the issue.

“Habang hindi kinukuha yan, eh ‘di inaayos yung paglilibingan. May casket din, dadalhin doon,” said Bantag.

“We really have to see kung ano yung mga considerations na pumasok doon, kung bakit mas mataas ang death rate sa loob. At doon pumapasok ang report or investigation natin dito sa mga bangkay na ito,” Justice Spokesperson Mico Clavano said.