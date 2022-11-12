World Economic Forum invites PBBM to attend summit this January 2023

Malacaang said on Saturday that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has been invited to the WEF in Switzerland in January 2023.

Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the WEF, offered the invitation to Marcos at a breakfast meeting on Saturday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, according to Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil, Officer-in-Charge of the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS).

“World Economic Forum founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab today invited President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to the WEF in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 16 to 20, 2023. Schwab made the invitation in a breakfast meeting with President Marcos,” Garafil said in a statement.

Schwab praised Marcos for the ostensibly robust Philippine economy in spite of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) epidemic and other difficulties on the international stage.

The WEF founder and executive chairman then requested Marcos to attend the WEF and urge more businessmen to make investments in the nation.

“Schwab told Marcos his attendance to the WEF serves as a good opportunity to let the global business community know about the dynamism and positive developments happening in the Philippines in a bid to attract more investors,” Garafil said.

The President was pushed not to skip the gathering in Davos the next year by Speaker Martin Romualdez, who accompanied Marcos in the meeting with the WEF head.

Amid the President’s busy schedule at the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, Romualdez, who played a key role in setting up the meeting, said the annual gathering would give the Philippines the chance to show the world’s top businessmen that the country is open for business with a new and popular president.

“It might be a good time to herald to the whole world that the Philippines, with a very new and very popular leader, and with very competent and experienced economic managers is open for business,” Romualdez said.