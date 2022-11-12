UAE launches National Net Zero by 2050 Pathway at COP27 in Egypt

The UAE introduced the National Net Zero by 2050 Pathway, which sets the timeframe and identifies the mechanisms of implementing the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, introduced in October 2021, as part of its participation in the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), held in the Egyptian city of Sharm El Sheikh from November 6 through 18, in which it announced its intention to go net zero by the year 2050.

The roadmap outlines the nation’s climate ambition, with an absolute emission reduction target of 18% by 2030, 60% by 2040, and 100% by 2050 compared to the UAE’s amended second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement.

“Climate change is the single most critical threat to humanity, as it affects not only us but also the food we eat, the water we drink, the air we breathe, the places we live in, and even plants, animals, and soil. Recognising the importance of fighting climate change on all fronts, the UAE is committed to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement. Last year, we took a decisive step in this direction with the launch of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. And today, we are proud to present the National Net Zero by 2050 Pathway that will drive the implementation of the Initiative,” said Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment.

The UAE Council for Climate Action, led by the Minister of Climate Change and Environment and made up of representatives from 23 public and private sector organizations, was established after the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative was introduced in October 2021 at Expo 2020 Dubai to act as a coordinating body for national climate action. The National Committee for the Development of the National Plan for Net Zero by 2050 was also established, with the objective of developing a long-term net-zero strategy.

“Powered by technology, innovation, and R&D, the Pathway is expected to bring significant gains in terms of job creation, GDP growth, and air quality. We are determined to walk the talk and take decisive measures to contribute to global climate action so that we can build a more sustainable and climate-resilient future for our planet,” she added.

There are two stages to developing a plan. The National Net Zero by 2050 Pathway was outlined in the first phase, which was finished in September 2022. This stage involved benchmarking to find industry best practices in developed and comparable nations, establishing an emission baseline, evaluating the impact of current national strategies (energy, water, demand management, waste, industry) on emission reduction until 2050, developing a model for estimating greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and conducting modeling exercises, compiling a list of priority mitigation measures, and creating scenarios for achieving net zero.

Several possibilities have been taken into account for the National Net Zero by 2050 Pathway using the most cutting-edge technique. The chosen scenario offers a varied and balanced course of action. It calls for the swift adoption of cost-effective mitigation strategies with an emphasis on advancing a green economy and fostering a change to green industrial growth, which boosts exports and safeguards important established sectors (aluminium, steel, cement, and oil and gas). As a result, this alternative finds a compromise between the effects on the environment and the climate, on the one hand, and the socioeconomic effects, on the other. Additionally, it is anticipated to achieve the major goal of the Paris Agreement, which is to limit global warming below 2°C, ideally within 1.5°C.