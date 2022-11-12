Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE among top 20 countries with highest performing tourism sectors – study

The UAE ranked 11th on the latest list of the world’s best-performing tourist sectors, according to ForwardKeys, a Spanish company that specializes in analyzing travel and aviation datasets in collaboration with the World Travel Market.

Tourist stats in the UAE are near to pre-pandemic levels, according to the research, and the nation will benefit from the momentum witnessed across the Gulf area as the 2022 World Cup approaches.

The study is another testament to the growth of the UAE’s tourism sector which has done exceptionally well, with an increase in the number of tourists arriving via the country’s airports signaling a fruitful tourism season in sight as the beginning of the “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign approaches.

According to Standard and Poor’s (S&P), Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations are likely to receive a large number of tourists during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with the UAE expected to benefit the most owing to its geographical location and unique tourism attractiveness.

The survey also highlighted Dubai’s hotel businesses’ substantial potential to attract World Cup travelers, which is backed by daily flights between Dubai and Doha.

Regarding the positive results in the Emirati tourism sector, Emirates airline announced yesterday record net earnings of AED4.2 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the first half of 2022. It also increased the number of employees by 10%.

According to projections from Abu Dhabi’s five airports, they will welcome over 15 million people by the end of 2022, despite the continuous recovery of the travel industry, which has seen 11 million passengers arrive since the beginning of the year.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) has established a strategic agreement with WebBeds, one of the world’s largest providers of housing and ground goods distribution services to the tourism industry.

The agreement seeks to improve bilateral collaboration in a variety of sectors, including increasing awareness of Abu Dhabi and its tourism attractions among WebBeds’ network of travel agencies and partners.

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority recently attended the World Travel Market 2022 in London, where it had a series of meetings and activities with 18 governmental and private sector authorities, as well as a press conference, to promote Sharjah’s tourism attractions.

