Trump to announce presidential bid in 2024

A top aide of former United States President Donald Trump revealed that he will be taking another shot at the presidency in 2024.

Trump is expected to make an announcement in the coming weeks, according to sources.

“President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he is running for president,” his longtime advisor Jason Miller said Friday.

“It’s gonna be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement,” he added. Miller said Trump told him, “there doesn’t need to be any question, of course I am running.”

The presidential bid announcement comes after the disappointing results of the candidates he backed during the midterm elections.

A hoped-for Republican “red wave” failed to materialize, and the party achieved a much smaller victory than had been predicted.

It can be recalled that Trump was also defeated by US President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential elections.