Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launches National Tourism Strategy 2031 with AED450bn target contribution to GDP

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, unveiled the UAE National Tourism Strategy 2031, which is listed as one of the ‘Projects of the 50’ for the next years. The strategy intends to boost the UAE’s standing as one of the greatest tourist destinations in the world.

“Today, we approved UAE’s Tourism Strategy 2031. UAE ranks among the top 10 global tourist destinations. Our goal is to boost our competitiveness by attracting AED100 billion as additional tourism investments and welcome 40 million hotel guests in 2031,” said His Highness.

The strategy, developed in collaboration with various federal and local tourism authorities, national airlines, and international institutions and companies, seeks to strengthen the UAE’s integrated and well-established tourism ecosystem in order to provide a distinguished experience for tourists from around the world.

“Tourism is key to diversifying our economy and boosting UAE’s global competitiveness. In the first quarter of 2022, our airports received 22 million passengers. Our goal is for the tourism sector’s contribution to be AED450 billion of GDP in 2031,” added His Highness.

The strategy intends to boost the tourist sector’s contribution to GDP to AED450 billion, with an annual growth of AED27 billion, attract new investments in the tourism sector of AED100 billion, and attract 40 million hotel guests.

It contains 25 projects and strategies to help the country’s tourist sector grow. It is centered on four important directions: establishing the united national tourist identity; expanding and diversifying specialized tourism goods; improving tourism capabilities; motivating national cadres to contribute to the tourism industry; and raising investment in all tourism sectors.

The initiatives and orientations of the strategy will strengthen the country’s efforts to provide an appealing and safe national tourist environment, pioneering and integrated tourism services, diversified and distinctive locations, and a developed tourism infrastructure.

It is likewise expected to encourage tourism investment in a variety of linked industries, including as travel, aviation, and hospitality, as well as create new investment possibilities, attract more foreign enterprises to the local market, and generate tourism data and statistics.

UAE’s National Tourism Strategy 2031 comes in cooperation between the Ministry of Economy and various local and federal concerned entities and institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, the UAE Central Bank, the General Civil Aviation Authority, the UAE airlines, the World Tourism Organisation, a number of international companies and the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.